Journalist Soledad O’Brien delivers Nieman Lecture

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|February 26, 2019

Journalist Soledad O’Brien delivered Marquette University’s Nieman Lecture today at 4 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union.

O’Brien’s speech titled, “Reporting on Politics in ‘Crazy Times,'” covered topics of diversity, interracial relationships, local and corporate journalism, distrust in media and news in the current political climate.

The lecture was followed by a panel called, “Are Journalists the Enemies of the People?” that included local journalists and was moderated Dave Umhoefer, director of the O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism.

This story is developing. 

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor

Natallie is the Executive News Editor for the Marquette Wire.  She is a sophomore from Sheboygan, Wisconsin majoring in journalism.

