University releases statement regarding U.S. Supreme Court decision

As a result of the U.S. Supreme Court decision June 29 to outlaw affirmative action, Marquette University leaders released a statement regarding how the university plans to continue with its mission of increasing diversity.

“Marquette will continue to do everything we legally can to recruit a diverse student body that reflects the world around us and enhances the transformational education we seek to provide,” the statement said.

The U.S. Supreme Court found a resolution in two cases regarding affirmative action in college decisions. The court ruled that race cannot be a factor in college admissions, thus urging higher education institutions to encourage diversity in new ways.

Affirmative action involves a set of policies and practices within an organization to achieve goals of bridging inequalities, increasing access to education and promoting diversity.

Marquette has encouraged the courts through the decision process to uphold the affirmative action decision.

The statement said, “Attracting a diverse student body is about much more than admissions decisions – it requires an investment in student success across academics, financial support and personal well-being.”

This story was written by Phoebe Goebel and Sophie Goldstein. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].