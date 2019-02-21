The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette golf opens spring 2019 season with Puerto Rico Classic

Jack Phillips, Assistant Sports Producer|February 21, 2019

The Marquette men’s golf team finished eighth (294-285-295-874, 10-over-par) overall in the Puerto Rico Classic Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Oliver Farrell led the Golden Eagles after finishing tied for 15th (75-69-70-214, 2-under-par) individually. He posted four final-round birdies despite bogeying on his first hole of the day.

Sophomore Hunter Eichhorn finished right behind Farrell, tying for 21st (72-70-73-215, 1-under-par).

The reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and BIG EAST Player of the Year didn’t have his typical level of production, but he was a small bright spot in an otherwise-disappointing outing for the squad.

Senior Austin Kendziorski and freshman Tyler Leach each concluded their three-round performance well over par, finishing tied for 54th (74-70-80-224, 8-over-par) and tied for 57th (75-76-74-225, 9-over-par), respectively.

Head coach Steve Bailey and the squad will have a few weeks before heading to the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. Michigan hots the invitational, and it will be at Outlaw Course.

Jack Phillips, Assistant Sports Producer

Jack Phillips is a sophomore in the College of Communications at Marquette University, majoring in Journalism and minoring in Digital Media.

