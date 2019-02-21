Marquette golf opens spring 2019 season with Puerto Rico Classic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marquette men’s golf team finished eighth (294-285-295-874, 10-over-par) overall in the Puerto Rico Classic Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Oliver Farrell led the Golden Eagles after finishing tied for 15th (75-69-70-214, 2-under-par) individually. He posted four final-round birdies despite bogeying on his first hole of the day.

Sophomore Hunter Eichhorn finished right behind Farrell, tying for 21st (72-70-73-215, 1-under-par).

The reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and BIG EAST Player of the Year didn’t have his typical level of production, but he was a small bright spot in an otherwise-disappointing outing for the squad.

Senior Austin Kendziorski and freshman Tyler Leach each concluded their three-round performance well over par, finishing tied for 54th (74-70-80-224, 8-over-par) and tied for 57th (75-76-74-225, 9-over-par), respectively.

Head coach Steve Bailey and the squad will have a few weeks before heading to the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona. Michigan hots the invitational, and it will be at Outlaw Course.