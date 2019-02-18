Women’s lacrosse dominates against Detroit Mercy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette went into this game with a 1-2 record, coming off of a loss against Cincinnati. Detroit Mercy has only had one other game this season against Ohio State, but that was a loss as well.

Marquette women’s lacrosse won its second consecutive home game Sunday, winning 22-9 against Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon.

Marquette and Detroit Mercy were neck and neck throughout the first half. Senior Grace Gabriel, one of the Golden Eagles’ most reliable scoring options, was heavily guarded and did not score in the first half.

“We also were a little bit stagnant on the offense in the first half. In the first half we sat back a little bit,” head coach Meredith Black said.

Junior Megan Menzuber filled the void with a team-high five goals.

“We always count on Grace to show up, but the other teams know what she is going to do and do a good job of shutting her down,” Menzuber said. “We need to try and focus on that team aspect and everyone getting involved and driving to goal. So I think we did a good job of all stepping up.”

Black also acknowledged the importance of players like Menzuber stepping up.

“There is always going to be a high focus on Grace,” Black said. “It is never a Grace show, and we are prepared for other teams to put a focus on her.”

Gabriel picked up her scoring in the second half, scoring four goals in the second half.

Marquette goals came from Menzuber, Gabriel, Charlotte McGuire, Shea Garcia, Lindsey Willcocks and Madison Kane.

“We all reset and came into the second half thinking that this is a brand new game,” Menzuber said. “Second half we were able to start scoring and shut them down on defense.”

Black used the large lead to give minutes to some players who usually don’t see much time on the field.

“We were just trying to get them the ball,” Menzuber said. “Really exciting to see everyone get into the game.”

“Some of those girls that don’t play as much prepare us well for our opponents,” Black said. “It was great to get them some experience and game time looks, and obviously they took advantage of that.”

Marquette (2-2) travel to Kennesaw State Wednesday.