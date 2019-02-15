Women’s basketball suffers first BIG EAST loss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After leading for almost the entire game, No. 8 Marquette women’s basketball lost its first BIG EAST game against St. John’s 81-74 Friday night. It ends Marquette’s 12-game winning streak, which lasted almost two months.

Senior forward Erika Davenport, who is a 2019 Cheryl Miller Award candidate, notched her ninth double-double on the season with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Her 24 points Friday night set a career-high.

Senior guard Amani Wilborn scored 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting, which was the most she has scored in a single game this season.

It was a tough night for seniors Allazia Blockton and Natisha Hiedeman, who combined for five points on 1-for-13 shooting.

MU shot 41 percent on 28-for-59 shooting. After finishing the first quarter with a 10-point lead, St. John’s outscored the Golden Eagles in every quarter after that. Marquette led for 32 minutes.

Tiana England led the Red Storm with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting. St. John’s has now won its last four games and are 6-8 in BIG EAST play.

Marquette will stay in the area to take on Seton Hall Sunday at 11 a.m. Central Time.