Balanced offense helps men’s lacrosse outlast Jacksonville

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Last season, it took Marquette 57 minutes and 53 seconds to put Jacksonville away. This year, the tale was completely different.

In Friday night’s contest at Jacksonville, No. 19 Marquette defeated the Dolphins 14-12, not trailing for a single second.

The Golden Eagles got out to a hot start, putting up six goals in the first 15 minutes and taking a 6-1 lead.

Seven different players scored Marquette’s seven goals in the first half.

The second half was a much different story. Jacksonville clawed its way back, bringing its deficit to just one.

However, junior Nick Grill had six ground balls on the day and made some crucial interceptions to keep the ball out of the cage.

Nine players scored for Marquette, and senior Bob Pelton put up his third career hat trick. Graduate student Andrew Romagnoli, senior John Wagner and junior Peter Henkhaus all added a pair of goals.

Seven different MU players had assists, and 13 players had at least one shot.

Sophomore John Hulsman allowed 12 goals past him, but he had nine saves on 36 shots faced.

For Jacksonville, Evan Tyler found the back of the cage five times, and Jack Dolan added three goals. The Dolphins dominated at the faceoff dot, winning 17 of 30.

Marquette (2-0) will head back up to Milwaukee for a matchup against Detroit Mercy next Saturday at 12 p.m. Central Time.