Monday classes cancelled due to severe weather

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Monday classes are cancelled due to severe weather conditions in the greater Milwaukee area, the university announced in an email sent to students, faculty and staff Sunday night shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Limited campus services will remain open, although hours may be reduced, according to the email. This includes Marquette University Police Department, Facilities Planning and Management, Rec Plex and Center, Marquette University Medical Clinic, Information Technology Services, Alumni Memorial Union, University Dining Services and Raynor Memorial Libraries.

The email said normal classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 29.