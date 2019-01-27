The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Monday classes cancelled due to severe weather

Natallie St. Onge, Executive News Editor|January 27, 2019

Monday classes cancelled due to severe weather

A 2017 photo shows Johnston Hall covered in snow. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Monday classes are cancelled due to severe weather conditions in the greater Milwaukee area, the university announced in an email sent to students, faculty and staff Sunday night shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Limited campus services will remain open, although hours may be reduced, according to the email. This includes Marquette University Police Department, Facilities Planning and Management, Rec Plex and Center, Marquette University Medical Clinic, Information Technology Services, Alumni Memorial Union, University Dining Services and Raynor Memorial Libraries.

The email said normal classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 29.

