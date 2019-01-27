MU to decide on class cancellation by early Monday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The university will decide whether to cancel classes by 5:30 a.m. Monday as part of university policy, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

Milwaukee is part of a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service that extends until 6 p.m. Monday. According to the NWS website, snow is expected to begin falling in Milwaukee between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. The heaviest snow will fall between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m., the website said.

In total, the NWS website said Milwaukee is expected to receive between 7 to 14 inches of snow.

Stolarski said classes will be cancelled if the weather proves to be unsafe. If classes are cancelled, he said the decision will be sent via email to students, faculty and staff.

The decision to cancel classes is made by the provost in consultation with Marquette University Police Department and the vice president of student affairs, Stolarski said.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee cancelled all Monday day and evening classes, as well as all student activities, for its campus locations in Milwaukee, Washington County and Waukesha. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is remaining open Monday.

Milwaukee Area Technical College and Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design also cancelled all Monday day and evening classes. The Milwaukee County Transit System will close its administrative building Monday, and the MCTS website advised riders to expect delays on Monday’s bus routes.