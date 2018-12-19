The student news site of Marquette University

Three takeaways: Golden Eagles come off 10-day break, defeat North Dakota

Maddie Adams, Sports Reporter|December 19, 2018

Marquette defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 92-66 Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Here are three takeaways:

Golden Eagles come off 10-day break

Marquette started off a little rusty after a 10-day break, turning over the ball 22 times in the game, but a solid defensive effort held the Fighting Hawks to a 36-percent shooting for the game. The Golden Eagles shot 59 percent from the field, including 55 percent from the 3-point line, leading to one of their highest scoring games of the year.

 

Ed Morrow shows offensive presence

Redshirt junior center Ed Morrow contributed greatly on the offensive end Tuesday night against North Dakota. He has experienced defensive success in the past, but Morrow showed more of his versatility against North Dakota.

Against North Dakota Morrow reached season highs in points, minutes, field goals made, field goal attempts, rebounds, assists and steals. He was the third leading scorer behind Markus Howard and Sam Hauser.

 

Marquette has momentum going into the game against Buffalo

As Marquette prepares to take on No. 14 Buffalo, the Golden Eagles have plenty of momentum.

Marquette has not lost a game since Nov. 23 and has won its last two games against ranked opponents, taking down Wisconsin 74-69 and Kansas State 83-71.

The Golden Eagles will put their undefeated record on the line against an undefeated Buffalo team coming off a win at Syracuse. A win would be Marquette’s third against a ranked team in three weeks, likely helping the team’s position in the AP Poll.

