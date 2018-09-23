The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s soccer cannot handle overwhelming Seton Hall attack, falls 2-0

Daniel Macias, Sports ReporterSeptember 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Jordan Johnson

Photo by Jordan Johnson

The Marquette men’s soccer team has not won a road game since Oct 14. 2017, against St. John’s. Saturday night was no different, as the Golden Eagles fell 2-0 to Seton Hall.

The Pirates’ attack overwhelmed Marquette’s defense, firing off 18 total shots, 10 of which were on target. Marquette goalkeeper Luis Barraza saved seven of the Pirates’ 10 shots on goal, and Marquette had a team save.

CJ Tibbling had a great game for Seton Hall. He had seven shots, four shots on target and two goals. His first goal looked non-threatening until the ball took a dip just over Barraza’s head and into the back of the net. Tibbling also scored the final goal for the Pirates in the 47th minute.

Offensively the Golden Eagles were not clicking, only producing two shots on target out of 10 total shots. Luka Prpa led the team with three shots. Marquette has been shut out in two of its three away games this season.

Marquette will take on the Wisconsin Badgers Wednesday at Valley Fields. The Wisconsin rivalry will provide the Golden Eagles a break from BIG EAST play and be the final nonconference game of the season. The Golden Eagles are 16-30-11 in program history against the Badgers.

