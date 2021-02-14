BASELINE: Cold shooting performance leads to loss at Seton Hall

Coming into Valentine’s Day having lost two games in a row, Marquette traveled to Seton Hall to face the Pirates and came away with a 57-51 loss.

Marquette fought, but trailed for almost the entire game due to poor shooting from three and numerous turnovers.

Here is a breakdown of the loss:

GAME MVP:

Seton Hall junior guard Jared Rhoden did it all for the Pirates. He led all scorers with 20 points on 7-for-17 shooting, and also led his team with four assists and two steals.

Rhoden also collected seven rebounds, which was second on his team behind senior forward Sandro Mamukeleshvili, who finished with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Rhoden also hit clutch free throws at the line at the end of the game during MU’s comeback attempt. He went 4-for-4 from the line and is shooting over 85% from the charity stripe this season.

NOTES:

Marquette first-year forward and leading scorer Dawson Garcia did not score any points on the day. He finished 0-for-6 from the field and did not play for the last four minutes of the game despite Marquette still having a chance to win.

In the first half, there were 19 total baskets made and 18 total turnovers between the two teams.

The Pirates scored their first 10 points in the paint, and led in paint scoring 30-26.

Seton Hall dealt with foul trouble in the second half and junior center Ike Obiagu fouled out and senior guard Shavar Reynolds had four fouls with over eight minutes to play.

The Golden Eagles shot 30% on the day, going 3-for-25 from deep. They also went on a stretch where they missed 16 consecutive 3-point attempts.

Marquette had just three assists as a team and just three bench points. Sophomore guard D.J. Carton led the team in scoring with 16 points.

INJURIES:

First-year forwards Justin Lewis and Oso Ighodaro were both once again out for today’s game with Lewis’ bone bruise injury and Ighodaro’s foot injury.

During the second half, redshirt junior guard Greg Elliott walked off the court holding his wrist in pain, but eventually returned to the court.

NEXT UP:

The Golden Eagles will continue their road trip as they travel to Indianapolis to play Butler. That game will be Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. It will be telecasted on FS1.

This story was written by Matt Yeazel. He can be reached at Matthew.yeazel@marquette.edu or on Twitter @MJYeazel.