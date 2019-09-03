Weyman, Stern emerging in competition at goalkeeper

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two games into the season, Marquette men’s soccer is still searching for its clear-cut No. 1 goalkeeper after 2018 BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year Luis Barraza. He graduated and was drafted in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft by New York City FC.

The Golden Eagles come into the 2019 season with four goalies on their roster, three of whom are returning from last season. Sophomore Cedrik Stern and redshirt freshman Jackson Weyman have stood out so far to head coach Louis Bennett.

Last season, Stern was the backup behind Barraza, playing in five matches and posting a .704 save percentage. However, it was Weyman who started in Marquette’s first two regular season games.

Bennett said Weyman has impressed him the most. When Stern had an injury early on, Weyman took advantage of the opportunity.

“(In the spring), Weyman had that optimism he had when he was a freshman, and then we redshirted him,” Bennett said. “After we redshirted him we were like, ‘What is he going to act like?’”

Weyman has earned the first two starts and posted sparkling stats so far this season. He has a .853 save percentage and 0.42 goals-against average. Weyman also was awarded BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Monday.

“He’s bounced back,” Bennett said. “I like goalkeepers that bounce back like a rubber ball. You throw them down, and they bounce right back.”

Bennett said he is using this situation as an opportunity to create the program’s next star goalkeeper.

“I’m happy that we’re in this situation, because everyone is looking to see how we’re going to replace Barraza,” Bennett said. “You don’t replace a guy like Barraza. You create another goalkeeper.”

Bennett said having volunteer coach Graham Shaw work with the goalkeepers has helped them find so much success.

“We’re really fortunate to have a volunteer coach in Graham (Shaw) who comes in every single day,” Bennett said. “He is so dedicated, he helps us make (those difficult) decisions. … We take our lead off of him.”

Shaw said Barraza’s success came from more than just natural talent.

“The talent will only get you so far, but it was (Barraza’s) drive and dedication that really got him to the level that he’s at right now,” Shaw said. “Having three goalkeepers returning from last year, they also see what you can do when you have the talent but work hard as well.”

For Shaw, working with Barraza showed him what it will take to bring the same success to future Marquette goalies.

“Seeing the dedication he puts in … opened my eyes to see what we need for the next generation of Marquette goalkeepers,” Shaw said.

Barraza’s strong communication and leadership skills were the biggest thing Weyman took away from playing alongside him last season. Weyman said he is extremely excited to start games for the Golden Eagles this year.

“(I’m) going to keep working hard, keep my head even keel, showing up every day, learning from the coaches and doing whatever I can,” Weyman said.

The team hopes to keep a strong pipeline of talent coming through its system. Barraza is not the only one to have recent success. Matt Pyzdrowski and Charlie Lyon have also gone onto professional careers.

Bennett said the team will continue to look for the best goalkeepers they can find.

“Hopefully they’re right here with us,” Bennett said. “A rising tide floats all boats. If they’re all contributing, the tide will flow, and they will all play better.”