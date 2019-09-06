Men’s soccer drops first game of the season to USF

A late comeback fell short for the Marquette men’s soccer team, who suffered its first loss of 2019 Friday 2-1 against the University of South Florida.

The Bulls got on the board first in the 10th minute with a goal from forward Victor Claudel, putting MU in a hole early. USF had a 9-5 shot advantage in the first half. To make matters more difficult, MU played the last 25 minutes with 10 players on the pitch after Josh Hancock was red-carded in the 65th minute.

Marquette redshirt freshman Alex Mirsberger scored his first career goal as a Golden Eagle in the 79th minute to tie the game, ending a 189-minute scoring drought.

Three minutes later, Trey Jackson scored the dagger for the Bulls.

USF finished with a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal and a 26-9 advantage in total shots.

BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Jackson Weyman made a season-high eight saves for MU.

Marquette senior captain Luka Prpa made his season debut in the 34th minute after coming in for forward Sam Thornton. He played in 49 minutes of action and registered one shot on goal. Prpa had been recovering from a foot injury through the first two games of the regular season.

The Golden Eagles are now 2-8-1 in their last 11 road openers under head coach Louis Bennett. MU’s record drops to 1-1-1 on the season. The Golden Eagles’ next match up is Sept. 13 against Northern Illinois University at Valley Fields at 7 p.m.