Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

Marquette women’s soccer is still winless at Valley Fields this season, losing 3-0 to Brigham Young University Saturday afternoon.

“The team is trying to figure out what they need to do to come together and start playing as a whole unit and put together a 90-minute game,” assistant coach Ashley Bares said. “Because right now they’re not doing that.”

For the second time in the last four games, the Golden Eagles fell into a multi-goal deficit in the first half and could not recover.

The Cougars did not waste any time, scoring their first goal in the 18th minute. Elise Flake found Madie Gates, who scored her fourth goal of the year from 15 feet out.

Makaylie Moore scored BYU’s second goal on a header in the 45th minute. The final BYU goal came in the 64th minute on a 20-yard strike from Flake.

The Cougars finished the match with a 19-6 shot advantage and a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Redshirt sophomore Abby Hess was the only Marquette player to attempt more than one shot. Hess, along with redshirt senior Carrie Madden and senior Jamie Kutey had the team’s three shots on goal.

With the loss, Marquette is 1-6-1 with one nonconference match remaining against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Monday night.

Regardless of Monday’s outcome, the Golden Eagles will finish the nonconference slate with the fewest wins in program history.

“Right now it needs to be be team-driven,” Bares said. “We’re in a situation we haven’t been in … It’s obviously quite humbling.”

“The (players) need to figure it out for themselves as well,” Bares continued. “Ultimately they’re the ones on the field. They need to do some searching and get on the same page.”

Head coach Markus Roeders was suspended for the match because of his first red card in 23 years coaching at Marquette.