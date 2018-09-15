The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

John Steppe, Executive Sports EditorSeptember 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics
Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette women’s soccer is still winless at Valley Fields this season, losing 3-0 to Brigham Young University Saturday afternoon.

“The team is trying to figure out what they need to do to come together and start playing as a whole unit and put together a 90-minute game,” assistant coach Ashley Bares said. “Because right now they’re not doing that.”

For the second time in the last four games, the Golden Eagles fell into a multi-goal deficit in the first half and could not recover.

The Cougars did not waste any time, scoring their first goal in the 18th minute. Elise Flake found Madie Gates, who scored her fourth goal of the year from 15 feet out.

Makaylie Moore scored BYU’s second goal on a header in the 45th minute. The final BYU goal came in the 64th minute on a 20-yard strike from Flake.

The Cougars finished the match with a 19-6 shot advantage and a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Redshirt sophomore Abby Hess was the only Marquette player to attempt more than one shot. Hess, along with redshirt senior Carrie Madden and senior Jamie Kutey had the team’s three shots on goal.

With the loss, Marquette is 1-6-1 with one nonconference match remaining against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Monday night.

Regardless of Monday’s outcome, the Golden Eagles will finish the nonconference slate with the fewest wins in program history.

“Right now it needs to be be team-driven,” Bares said. “We’re in a situation we haven’t been in … It’s obviously quite humbling.”

“The (players) need to figure it out for themselves as well,” Bares continued. “Ultimately they’re the ones on the field. They need to do some searching and get on the same page.”

Head coach Markus Roeders was suspended for the match because of his first red card in 23 years coaching at Marquette.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

In-state foe No. 6 Wisconsin dominates No. 21 Marquette volleyball
In-state foe No. 6 Wisconsin dominates No. 21 Marquette volleyball
Marquette golf places fifth at Badger Invitational
Marquette golf places fifth at Badger Invitational
Hope Werch no different after Freshman of the Year honors
Hope Werch no different after Freshman of the Year honors
Men’s soccer offense shows improvement in 2018
Men’s soccer offense shows improvement in 2018
Volleyball won’t let ranking affect team mentality
Volleyball won’t let ranking affect team mentality

Other stories filed under Women's Soccer

Women’s soccer looks to move on from worst start in program history
Women’s soccer looks to move on from worst start in program history
Women’s soccer picks up first victory of 2018 against Drake
Women’s soccer picks up first victory of 2018 against Drake
Women’s soccer gives up late lead despite Kutey goal, loses to Colorado
Women’s soccer gives up late lead despite Kutey goal, loses to Colorado
Lethargic offensive output against North Carolina results in worst start in program history
Lethargic offensive output against North Carolina results in worst start in program history
Women’s soccer cannot outlast No. 12 Duke, falls to 0-3-1 in 2018
Women’s soccer cannot outlast No. 12 Duke, falls to 0-3-1 in 2018
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Sports

    In-state foe No. 6 Wisconsin dominates No. 21 Marquette volleyball

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Golf

    Marquette golf places fifth at Badger Invitational

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Sports

    Hope Werch no different after Freshman of the Year honors

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer offense shows improvement in 2018

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Sports

    Volleyball won’t let ranking affect team mentality

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Men's Cross Country

    Klaiber, Hanson lead cross country as programs return to ‘competition mode’

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Sports

    Women’s soccer looks to move on from worst start in program history

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Q&A with recently-committed guard Dexter Akanno

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer loses third straight at Michigan

  • Women’s soccer loses 3-0 to BYU, remains winless at Valley

    Sports

    Women’s soccer picks up first victory of 2018 against Drake