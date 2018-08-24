The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Two robbers injure man, steal items

Natallie St. Onge, Assistant News EditorAugust 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Two+suspects+robbed+a+Marquette-affiliated+victim+of+his+wallet+and+phone%2C+leaving+him+injured.
Two suspects robbed a Marquette-affiliated victim of his wallet and phone, leaving him injured.

Two suspects robbed a Marquette-affiliated victim of his wallet and phone, leaving him injured.

Photo by Helen Dudley

Photo by Helen Dudley

Two suspects robbed a Marquette-affiliated victim of his wallet and phone, leaving him injured.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






One male affiliated with Marquette suffered minor injuries after two suspects robbed him around 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West Wells Street.  

The two male suspects, who were described as wearing jeans and dark sweatshirts or jackets, struck the Marquette-affiliated victim before removing his wallet and phone, according to a news release.

The initial strike resulted in a minor laceration to the victim’s head, the release said.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident.

University spokesperson Chris Jenkins said no additional information is currently available.

Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Crime & Safety

VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy
MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy
BREAKING: Mascari resigns as MUPD police chief
BREAKING: Mascari resigns as MUPD police chief
Video of county bus crash released
Video of county bus crash released
Jane Doe legal team to file motion to compel documents
Jane Doe legal team to file motion to compel documents

Other stories filed under News

Update on MUPD transition from DPS
Update on MUPD transition from DPS
McCormick Stories
McCormick Stories
Marquette Now (May 2, 2018)

...

Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood
Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood
St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research
St. Baldrick’s event raises thousands for childhood cancer research
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    BREAKING: Mascari resigns as MUPD police chief

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    Video of county bus crash released

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    Jane Doe legal team to file motion to compel documents

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    Students, university leaders react to image with ‘racial overtones’

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD lacks crime analyst position despite data increase

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    Car accident occurs outside Engineering Hall

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood

  • Two robbers injure man, steal items

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD to begin diversity liaison program