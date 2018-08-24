Two robbers injure man, steal items

Two suspects robbed a Marquette-affiliated victim of his wallet and phone, leaving him injured.

One male affiliated with Marquette suffered minor injuries after two suspects robbed him around 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of West Wells Street.

The two male suspects, who were described as wearing jeans and dark sweatshirts or jackets, struck the Marquette-affiliated victim before removing his wallet and phone, according to a news release.

The initial strike resulted in a minor laceration to the victim’s head, the release said.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident.

University spokesperson Chris Jenkins said no additional information is currently available.

Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.