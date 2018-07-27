The student news site of Marquette University

VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall

Clara Janzen, Executive News EditorJuly 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Larson Seaver

Photo by Larson Seaver

Milwaukee County Transit System announced today that they have finished their investigation into the bus crash that occurred May 15 on the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and 12th Street that resulted in damage to Johnston Hall.

This video provided by MCTS shows multiple views from the cameras on the bus.

The investigation concluded that the driver Calvert Campbell, 59, “failed to apply the brake and instead accidentally accelerated through the intersection.”

The Marquette Wire obtained the security footage from the Marquette University Police Department that shows the incident.

MCTS said their conclusion was also partially based on that footage, during which the brake lights on the bus never illuminate.

According to MCTS mechanics and an independent engineer, the bus was working properly at the time of the incident. The statement from MCTS includes this analysis from Jeff Peterson, the independent engineer from Skogen Engineering Group: “No mechanical defects were found during our inspection of the bus that pre-existed the accident.”

At the time of the accident five passengers were on the bus. Three passengers and Campbell reported minor injuries that were non-life-threatening.

As for Campbell, he is being taken off the road for at least six months. During that period he will be part of the team that services the buses at night. At the end of the six months, MCTS said he will be reevaluated.

Prior to this accident, Campbell drove for 12 years without any accidents.

Johnston Hall, the oldest building on campus, houses the Diederich College of Communication. The crash caused damage to the northwest entrance. Marquette University hired a restoration team that specializes in historical structures to repair the façade masonry and stained-glass window.

The restoration is underway this summer, and the university predicts it will be completed by the time fall classes start.

Clara Janzen, Executive News Editor
