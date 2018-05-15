The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Video of bus crash released

Clara Janzen, Executive News EditorMay 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Video obtained from MUPD

Photo by Larson Seaver

Photo by Larson Seaver

A Milwaukee County bus heading east on Wisconsin Avenue went off the road and crashed into Johnston Hall at approximately 5:13 p.m. this evening. Five people have non-life threatening injuries as a result, four of whom have been transported to the hospital, according to the Marquette University Police Department.

There were nine people aboard the bus at the time of the incident.

The 1100 and 1200 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue were closed off as of 6 p.m., university spokesperson Chris Jenkins said. The bus lost control while turning left from 12th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, the Milwaukee County Transit System said.

After the accident, Johnston Hall was evacuated. There is minimal damage to the front of the building, Jenkins said.

Slideshow • 2 Photos
Photo by Andrew Goldstein

This story was updated at 7:30 p.m.

