Vehicle crash occurs outside Raynor
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
An collision involving a vehicle and a Milwaukee County Transportation System bus occurred on Wisconsin Avenue in front of Raynor Library at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Marquette University police officers on the scene were seen photographing two firearms but declined to comment.
The Office of Marketing and Communication did not respond for comment.
This story is developing.