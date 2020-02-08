Vehicle crash occurs outside Raynor

Alexa Jurado, Assistant News Editor|February 8, 2020

Photo by Vanessa Rivera

An collision involving a vehicle and a Milwaukee County Transportation System bus occurred on Wisconsin Avenue in front of Raynor Library at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Marquette University police officers on the scene were seen photographing two firearms but declined to comment.

The Office of Marketing and Communication did not respond for comment.

This story is developing.