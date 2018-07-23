The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

Clara Janzen, Executive News EditorJuly 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg
Last week, Marquette's campus was home to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy, hosted in conjunction between the Milwaukee FBI branch and the Marquette University Police Department.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last week, Marquette’s campus was home to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy, hosted in conjunction between the Milwaukee FBI branch and the Marquette University Police Department. This is the second time in the country this program has been held, the first time was at Yale last year.

“The Milwaukee FBI approached us and said, ‘Hey we want to do this,’ so the leadership here (MUPD) said ‘Of course lets do it,'” MUPD Lieutenant Jill Weisensel said. Weisensel was given the reigns on planning the program in January of this year.

30 high school juniors and seniors from around the state were selected from an applicant pool of around 100 students. They needed a good GPA, service hours and well written essays, Weisensel said.

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg
St. Francis Police Department K-9 ‘Bane’ helped teach attendees about the uses of a K-9 unit.

The students, both male and female, stayed in Mashuda hall for the duration of the academy.

Guest speakers from the FBI, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Office of the United States Attorneys (USAO) and members of police forces from around Wisconsin came to speak to the young attendees.

Sessions included learning about search and seizure, probable cause, warrants, crime response, interviewing techniques, evidence collection, arrest procedures, jail protocols, restraint devices, self-defense, traffic stops, dignitary protection, counterfeiting and the opioid epidemic.

The students also visited the Milwaukee Police Academy and the Milwaukee FBI station.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Clara Janzen, Executive News Editor
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Crime & Safety

VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
BREAKING: Mascari resigns as MUPD police chief
BREAKING: Mascari resigns as MUPD police chief
Video of county bus crash released
Video of county bus crash released
Jane Doe legal team to file motion to compel documents
Jane Doe legal team to file motion to compel documents
Students, university leaders react to image with ‘racial overtones’
Students, university leaders react to image with ‘racial overtones’

Other stories filed under News

VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall
Faster, easier to use Wi-Fi reconfigurations coming to campus ahead of fall semester
Faster, easier to use Wi-Fi reconfigurations coming to campus ahead of fall semester
Dentistry students help provide $1 million in services to those in need at Mission of Mercy event
Dentistry students help provide $1 million in services to those in need at Mission of Mercy event
New green space construction underway near AMU
New green space construction underway near AMU
McAdams “elated” by state supreme court ruling, will return to Marquette
McAdams “elated” by state supreme court ruling, will return to Marquette
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    VIDEO: MCTS wraps up investigation into May 15 bus crash that damaged Johnston Hall

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    BREAKING: Mascari resigns as MUPD police chief

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    Video of county bus crash released

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    Jane Doe legal team to file motion to compel documents

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    Students, university leaders react to image with ‘racial overtones’

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD lacks crime analyst position despite data increase

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    Car accident occurs outside Engineering Hall

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    Car catches on fire outside Planned Parenthood

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD to begin diversity liaison program

  • MUPD hosts week-long FBI youth academy

    Crime & Safety

    Mascari challenges constitutionality of implied consent law