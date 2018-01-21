Sodexo employee arrested at Cobeen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Milwaukee Police Department officers arrested a Sodexo employee at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 21 in Cobeen dining hall.

Chris Jenkins, university spokesperson, said the employee was arrested during their shift. The incident leading to the arrest did not take place on campus and was unrelated to Marquette University, he said. MPD is the investigating authority on the case.

This story is developing.