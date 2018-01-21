The student news site of Marquette University

Sodexo employee arrested at Cobeen

Caroline White and Sarah LipoJanuary 21, 2018

Marquette Wire stock photo.

Milwaukee Police Department officers arrested a Sodexo employee at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 21 in Cobeen dining hall.

Chris Jenkins, university spokesperson, said the employee was arrested during their shift. The incident leading to the arrest did not take place on campus and was unrelated to Marquette University, he said. MPD is the investigating authority on the case.

 

This story is developing. 

