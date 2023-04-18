Global Chef Program returns to campus dining

The Commons and Cobeen dining halls at Marquette University provide students with new foods and a variety of weekly menu options.

Recently, both the Commons and Cobeen updated their weekly menu with the re-installment of the Global Chef program. The purpose of the program is to bring in international chefs to offer students a taste of cuisines from around the world.

Culinary Director, Gary Schrubbe and regional campus dietitian, Lucas Flaherty talked about what the program symbolizes to the Marquette Community.

“Sodexo’s Global Chef program exemplifies the company’s ‘Love of Food,’” Schrubbe said. “A consumer-centric approach that embraces fantastic food, healthy and balanced choices, and culinary innovation among our team of global chefs.”

All four resident halls’, not only commons and cobeen’s culinary teams this April are creating foods from around the globe during the weeks of April 9th through the 23rd.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing cuisine from around the world had to be paused, but now it’s back on the Marquette campus this April 2023.

“This year includes dishes from Poland, Belgium, Brazil, and Africa,” Gary Schrubbe said. “While we do not have these chefs on campus this year, they have shared their resources through training, so our Sodexo chefs across the country can understand how specific international cuisines are prepared.”

Luke Flaherty has first-hand been in contact with chefs from Spain, Brazil and Germany while working with Sodexo and discusses what it’s like working with chefs from other countries.

“It is truly an experience like no other working with top chefs from other countries,” Flaherty said. “There is so much to learn, so many different foods to try, and brings a lot of joy to the kitchen when we have these chefs join us in our kitchen.”

When discussing foods in relation to students with allergies, Flaherty and Shrubbe said they will not have any specific desserts for students with allergies as most will contain at least 1 one of the major 9 nine allergens.

Maya Aborers, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences tried the roast chicken with green beans and roasted potatoes and gave a review on the meal she had.

“The chicken was a little bland but still delicious and crispy,” Aborers said. “The green beans and potatoes stole the show, they were buttery and delicious, cooked perfectly with good seasoning.”

Aborers meal was from the grill section in the back, but she also tried a rice and chicken dish with spicy seasoning in the main area and gave her thoughts.

“The flavor was pretty good but not as good as the green and potatoes,” Aborers said. “I ended up eating everything which rarely ever happens, so it was a pretty satisfying and yummy meal.”

With the Global Chef Program, students are introduced to a wide variety of food from different cultures and can give their own personal reviews and ratings.

Make sure to check out the foods available at many dining halls this upcoming week.

This story was written by Isabella Flores. She can be reached at [email protected]