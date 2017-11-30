The student news site of Marquette University

Making a difference through Amnesty International

Nicholas Cordonnier, Audio Content DirectorNovember 30, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo via: AmnestyUSA.org

Amnesty International is a non-governmental organization devoted to the protection of human rights. The organization has chapters across the country and throughout the world. They raise awareness of human right violations, hold rallies and events and encourage people to contact their representatives about taking action.

Shadi Haider is the president of Amnesty International’s Marquette chapter. The chapter recently held its “Write for Rights” event on campus. In the interview above, Haider discusses the organization’s mission and encourages students to join Amnesty’s efforts.

