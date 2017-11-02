The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

John Steppe, Assistant Sports EditorNovember 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Maggie Bean

Photo by Maggie Bean

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette entered the 2017-’18 season with expectations of a BIG EAST title.

“We always have high expectations,” head coach Markus Roeders told the Wire in August. “We always want to win and compete for a championship in the BIG EAST.”

That goal went out the window Thursday as Marquette lost to Georgetown in the BIG EAST semifinals, 4-0.

The Hoyas dominated possession early and gained a 10-2 shot advantage in the first half. Two of those shots were goals, as attackers Caitlin Farrell and Rachel Corboz each found the back of the net in the first 20 minutes. Marquette did not have a shot until the 30th minute and had only one shot in the second half.

Any chance of Marquette’s first second half comeback in over a year was eliminated in the 50th minute, when Corboz found freshman Kelly Livingstone on a corner, setting up a header past sophomore goalkeeper Maddy Henry.

Corboz removed any lingering doubt once again in the 64th minute on a free kick from the right flank. Henry had to play up in case of a header, leaving Corboz space to fit the ball into goal for a brace.

This is the second consecutive year that Georgetown eliminated Marquette in the BIG EAST Tournament. The Hoyas shut the Golden Eagles out, 2-0, in the BIG EAST Championship last year.

Marquette has not scored a goal against Georgetown since 2015 and has not won since 2013.

The loss also jeopardizes Marquette’s chances at making its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. MU entered play 49th in RPI and will not have a win against a top 50 RPI team this season.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s soccer falls to DePaul in season finale, eliminated from BIG EAST Tournament
Men’s soccer falls to DePaul in season finale, eliminated from BIG EAST Tournament
Drum Guy brings the noise at Valley Fields
Drum Guy brings the noise at Valley Fields
Jarosz ‘at peace’ with decision to step away from playing soccer, becomes student assistant
Jarosz ‘at peace’ with decision to step away from playing soccer, becomes student assistant
Outside hitter Barber sets historic pace for volleyball
Outside hitter Barber sets historic pace for volleyball
Bugay serves as ‘nuts and bolts’ of women’s soccer
Bugay serves as ‘nuts and bolts’ of women’s soccer

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

Men’s soccer falls to DePaul in season finale, eliminated from BIG EAST Tournament
Men’s soccer falls to DePaul in season finale, eliminated from BIG EAST Tournament
WATCH LIVE: Marquette Now (11/1/2017)
WATCH LIVE: Marquette Now (11/1/2017)
Drum Guy brings the noise at Valley Fields
Drum Guy brings the noise at Valley Fields
Marquette changes to rolling admissions, part of nationwide trend
Marquette changes to rolling admissions, part of nationwide trend
DUFAULT: Effective surveillance technology needed on US-Mexico border
DUFAULT: Effective surveillance technology needed on US-Mexico border
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer falls to DePaul in season finale, eliminated from BIG EAST Tournament

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Soccer

    Drum Guy brings the noise at Valley Fields

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Soccer

    Jarosz ‘at peace’ with decision to step away from playing soccer, becomes student assistant

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Sports

    Outside hitter Barber sets historic pace for volleyball

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Sports

    Bugay serves as ‘nuts and bolts’ of women’s soccer

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Cross Country

    Cross country teams hope to extend their season

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Club sports

    Men’s hockey, spurred on by Halloween atmosphere, wins home game vs. UW-Madison

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Sports

    Beard’s first career multi-goal match extends Marquette’s season

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Sports

    Volleyball gets back on track with perfect weekend

  • Georgetown cuts women’s soccer’s season short in BIG EAST semifinals

    Men's Soccer

    Marquette gives up early second half goals, falls to Butler 2-1