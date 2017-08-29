Fitz and the Tantrums headline homecoming
Fitz and the Tantrums is scheduled to headline the Rock the Mall concert Oct. 7 during Homecoming and Alumni Reunion weekend. The band will be joined by indie pop trio AJR. The event is free to all students, and registration is open now.
Fitz and the Tantrums is currently touring to promote their 2017 self-titled album, featuring the hit single “Handclap.” AJR has toured with Fitz and the Tantrums before as well as other artists such as Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony and last year’s Homecoming artist, American Authors.
Students can reserve tickets for Homecoming now and read Marquette Radio’s review of the latest Fitz and the Tantrums album.
