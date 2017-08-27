Style Sunday: Fashion Favorites

Madelynn Furlong of Wide Eyed Legless created her blog for a personal project nearly six years ago. Now, the fashion blogger, art director and content creator has over 134K followers on Instagram alone. As a creative based in Minneapolis, Furlong is someone I look up to because the Midwest doesn’t get a lot of credit from the fashion industry. From her blog to social media accounts, her brand is clean, aesthetically pleasing and authentic. Furlong’s style is very “fashion it girl” to me, and I’m obsessed.
While I was starting my blog, I turned to other fashion and style bloggers for inspiration. I wasn’t heavily involved in the blogosphere, so I had to do some digging. While searching, I came across Yona of Everlasting Pure’s blog. The best way I can describe the style on Everlasting Pure is trendy, minimalistic and never over the top. Her fashion illustrations are pretty great and set her aside from other bloggers.
Ashley Madekwe is a Nigerian-British actress and blogger who I’ve been a fan of since her days on ABC’s hit show, “Revenge.” Aside from the fact she exudes a healthy dose of black girl magic, I am in love Madekwe’s content because it is wearable. Sometimes, the fashion industry tends to be too haute couture for everyday wear. Envisioning myself in Madekwe’s outfits is easy.
Alana Durkovich of Xander Vintage is a Filipino, Croatian and Norwegian fashion and beauty blogger based in Vancouver. Her beautifully colored hair drew me, and I’ve been a fan ever since. On Xander Vintage’s about page, Durkovich’s style is described as “effortless urban street style and feminine flair while pushing trends to the test.”
Qwon and Qjin are self-proclaimed “double trouble DIY enthusiasts,” bloggers and YouTubers. The twin bloggers were formerly based in Los Angeles where they described their style as simple and effortless. However, since moving to Korea, their style sense has evolved to be more mix and match with a hint of kitsch. I really enjoy their Asian aesthetic with a hint of western influence.
The Spanish retailer has finally touched down in the Twin Cities, MN. This past year, the Mall of America added this European brand to its forever growing collection of shops. The reason I am excited and in love with it is because Zara is a one-stop shop for a lot of fashionable people. In the past, the only way I could attain pieces from the brand is through online shopping or making an extensive road trip … neither option was particularly appealing to me. The retailer opened just in time for me to pick a graduation outfit. In fact, with the exception of my shoes, my whole graduation outfit was from Zara.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.