2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

Many Marquette fans’ hearts skipped a beat when Scott Williams of the Stevens Point Journal initially reported Friday that Joey Hauser had suffered a broken foot. However, it was a minor fracture and the prized 2018 recruit is expected to return to workouts in three weeks, Hauser’s father tells the Wire.

The Hauser family had nationally renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson conduct the surgery. He has done the same procedure before for Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Other notable clientele include Derek Jeter and Steph Curry.

Hauser, the 35th best recruit in the country according to 247Sports, verbally committed to Marquette July 23 after receiving interest from Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kansas, Notre Dame and several other college basketball juggernauts. He has won Division I basketball championships in all three years of high school so far at Stevens Point Area High School. With almost three months before practices begin, Hauser is not expected to miss any game action.

This is not Hauser’s first injury spell. He missed the first half of the high school basketball season last year with an ankle injury from football.