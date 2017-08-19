The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

John Steppe, Assistant Sports EditorAugust 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Many Marquette fans’ hearts skipped a beat when Scott Williams of the Stevens Point Journal initially reported Friday that Joey Hauser had suffered a broken foot. However, it was a minor fracture and the prized 2018 recruit is expected to return to workouts in three weeks, Hauser’s father tells the Wire.

The Hauser family had nationally renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson conduct the surgery. He has done the same procedure before for Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Other notable clientele include Derek Jeter and Steph Curry.

Hauser, the 35th best recruit in the country according to 247Sports, verbally committed to Marquette July 23 after receiving interest from Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kansas, Notre Dame and several other college basketball juggernauts. He has won Division I basketball championships in all three years of high school so far at Stevens Point Area High School. With almost three months before practices begin, Hauser is not expected to miss any game action.

This is not Hauser’s first injury spell. He missed the first half of the high school basketball season last year with an ankle injury from football.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Marquette, Bucks sign seven-year deal to play home games at new Bucks arena
Marquette, Bucks sign seven-year deal to play home games at new Bucks arena
Travis Diener says hard goodbye to MU for ‘perfect situation’
Travis Diener says hard goodbye to MU for ‘perfect situation’
Recruiting: Marquette makes the cut for five-star guard Quentin Grimes
Recruiting: Marquette makes the cut for five-star guard Quentin Grimes
Summer update: Blue signs NBA deal, Wojo recruits top 2018 point guard
Summer update: Blue signs NBA deal, Wojo recruits top 2018 point guard
Recruiting: Nickelberry, Felder could become package deal for Marquette in 2019

Marquette is no stranger to recruiting multiple players from the same Amateur Athletic Union program. Freshmen Jamal Cain, Ike Eke and Greg Elliott al...

Other stories filed under Sports

Henry sets new career high as Marquette falls to second-ranked Stanford in season opener
Henry sets new career high as Marquette falls to second-ranked Stanford in season opener
Men’s soccer preview: Quietly confident amid roster turnover
Men’s soccer preview: Quietly confident amid roster turnover
Women’s soccer roster breakdown: New faces in key positions
Women’s soccer roster breakdown: New faces in key positions
Women’s soccer preview: Post-Proffitt era begins for reigning co-champs
Women’s soccer preview: Post-Proffitt era begins for reigning co-champs
Marquette, Bucks sign seven-year deal to play home games at new Bucks arena
Marquette, Bucks sign seven-year deal to play home games at new Bucks arena
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Marquette, Bucks sign seven-year deal to play home games at new Bucks arena

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Travis Diener says hard goodbye to MU for ‘perfect situation’

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Marquette makes the cut for five-star guard Quentin Grimes

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Summer update: Blue signs NBA deal, Wojo recruits top 2018 point guard

  • Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Nickelberry, Felder could become package deal for Marquette in 2019

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Diener leaves MBB staff to join Italian pro team

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    GOLDSTEIN: Please get out of Joey Hauser’s Twitter mentions

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Breaking: 2018 recruit Joey Hauser commits to Marquette

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Golden Eagles Alumni get blown out by Scarlet and Gray, exit TBT

  • 2018 commit Joey Hauser expected to return in three weeks following foot injury

    Men's Basketball

    Golden Eagles Alumni’s Super 16 victory sets up Carrier Classic rematch