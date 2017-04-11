Live Poets Society break the silence through poems

Photo by Anabelle McDonald

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marquette’s Live Poets Society breaks the silence with their poems on mental illness and suicide. Listen in on Rachel Harmon’s poem, Tidal Wave, and Ivana Osmanovic’s M.A.S.H.:



This story is part of the Marquette Wire’s “Breaking the Silence” series to increase awareness and start dialogue about suicide in college. Read, hear and watch more coverage here.

Photo by Anabelle McDonald

Photo by Anabelle McDonald