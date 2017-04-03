The student news site of Marquette University

Music Madness Pt. 2

Lily Wellen, General Manager of Marquette RadioApril 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Musicians from the four biggest genres — classic rock, rap, pop and indie — will battle it out to see who is the greatest, at least in the opinion of the Marquette Radio Staff. Listen to our debate of who we think should win the pop and indie categories in our latest staff podcast.  Will T. Swift beat out Bey? Will J.T. shine above Adele? Will Radiohead, White Stripes, Muse or Flaming Lips be our finalists in the indie category? Find out here.

