New changes to MUSG executive board

Photo by Wire Stock Photo MUSG Executive Vice President Adam Kouhel and President Abe Ortiz Tapia speak during the MUSG pre-election debate. Kouhel replaced Ortiz Tapia Jan. 23 and named Cameron Vrana EVP Jan. 30.

Marquette Student Government president Adam Kouhel held his first meeting and announced his nomination for executive vice president, former vice president of finance Cameron Vrana.

MUSG Senate unanimously approved of Vrana’s nomination. Vrana formally resigned from his original position as vice president of finance after the vote.

“I really took a long time to think about who would be the best person to jump right into the SOF process,” Kouhel said. “I believe that Cameron has the experience, the energy and commitment to do a great job.”

Senator Roberto Santos believes Vrana will be a great fit as EVP.

“When it was announced I thought it was a good pick from the start, especially since no one really knew that we would be electing a new EVP this semester,” Santos said. “The vast knowledge that he has on SOF, will create the smallest learning curve that I have ever seen in our organization.”

Vrana’s new role will be dealing heavily with student organizations and student organization funding. SOF is the process by which most student organizations receive the funding necessary to pay for their events and initiatives.

“I’m really excited to get started,” Vrana said. “I wasn’t expecting to come to this position when I first started in MUSG, but I think for the organization it’s the best way to go and I’m excited to help.”

Santos hopes one of Vrana and Kouhel’s top priorities is to continue improving the relationship with Office of Student Development, as it pertains to approving student organization, so new organizations are eligible for funds, and the overall student experience at Marquette.

Additional meeting highlights

The next big issue coming up for vote is on Marquette’s choice for food service provider on campus. Marquette has been in negotiations with one provider, but has yet to release the name of the provider.

The new provider has a new service that will give a “unique and quality” dining experience for students, Kouhel said.

Kouhel also said a main focus of the new dining experience may include keeping dorms open longer and providing healthier food choices for students in a way that does not raise the cost of living.

“That was a primary concern for who Marquette has been negotiating with,” Kouhel said.

Once MUSG is finished negotiating with the provider, it will release the choice, likely in the next few weeks.

Kouhel said MUSG will provide more details to students in the coming weeks.

Kouhel has also met with 7-Eleven owner and talked about providing more healthy food options in the store for students on campus.