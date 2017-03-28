Two resolutions passed in MUSG meeting

Close MUSG President Adam Kouhel and MUSG advisor Jen Reid Photo by Wire Stock Photo Photo by Wire Stock Photo MUSG President Adam Kouhel and MUSG advisor Jen Reid

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marquette University Student Government passed two resolutions at its meeting Monday night.

Resolution V was proposed by Senator Sebastian Becerra and passed by a majority vote. The legislation dealt with the National Jesuit Student Leadership Conference that Marquette students attend every year.

“Last year, we had exclusively E-board members and two (Residence Hall Association) members attend,” Becerra said. “When I was a freshman, there was an application process that allowed outside students to attend. I proposed this legislation to give more students the chance to go.”

The opportunity comes at a cost of $7,000 from the MUSG reserve funds, which are accumulated over a period of several years. Georgetown University will host the summer 2017 NJSLC. The last time Marquette hosted the conference was 2007.

Resolution VI was proposed by Senator Blake Hartman. The resolution passed unanimously. It was composed of an acknowledgment for the Marquette University Medical Clinic. This corresponds to the university’s theme of student health starting next year.

“This is our way of saying we love what you do, we support what you do and here is our appreciation for it,” Hartman said.

The corresponding actions to this legislation include commendation for the clinic on all of the MUSG accounts and the compiling of relevant medical information into newsletters.

“I think we broke a record for proposal and acceptance of legislation,” Hartman said, noting the speed at which the proposal passed.

The meeting also featured a visit by 4th District Alderman Robert J. Bauman, who visits MUSG meetings semi-regularly to hear student concerns.

“If senators have concerns from their constituents that would fall under his job description, they have the opportunity to ask him,” Legislative Vice President Ricky Krajewski said.

Bauman also provided informational talks to the senators about zoning laws and taxes in the city of Milwaukee. He ended his speech with a piece of advice: “Taxes are the price of civilization,” Bauman said. “I am by no means the first person to say this.”

MUSG President Adam Kouhel then opened the meeting by thanking the Academic Senate for their service. This meeting was the last one to feature the current Academic Senate before re-elections.

“Every time the Senate is replaced, we get a new group of students who are super energetic and passionate about Marquette and student government,” Kouhel said. “I’m really looking forward to working with them.”

This was also the last meeting for EVP Cameron Vrana, who filled the role after current president Kouhel left the position. Vrana served MUSG for three years, with multiple roles on the executive board and finance committee.

“I put lots of time and energy into this,” Vrana said. “I think I’ve spent more time doing MUSG than anything else. It’s been a really positive experience and it’s great to be able to point back at the things that we’ve done for students. I think that’s why a lot of us do this.”

Vrana’s last few weeks before his graduation in May will be spent focusing on a smooth transition for the next EVP, who will be elected Thursday.