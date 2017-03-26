MUSG Presidential debate heats up

Current Marquette University Student Government president Adam Kouhel and running mate Rebecca Streightiff faced off against Ben Dombrowski and running mate Allie Bitz at the MUSG presidential debate Sunday.

“(This) was a chance to not only answer questions, but to have our eyes open to things we may want to add or change on our platform,” Dombrowski, the current vice president of communications for MUSG, said.

Mike Cummings, assistant opinions editor for the Marquette Wire, moderated the debate. Cummings asked candidates seven questions involving specifics of their platforms and what makes them qualified for their desired positions.

Kouhel kicked off the debate with thank-yous in his opening remarks.

“When Reba and I made the decision to run, we knew that we were the most experienced and the most equipped students that were ready to take MUSG to the next level,” Kouhel said. “Our campaign motto is putting students first.”

Both candidates focus much of their platforms on the idea of making MUSG a more inclusive organization internally and toward the student body.

“When it comes to inter-faith dialogue, student organizations feel like there is a lot on their shoulders,” Dombrowski said. “We want to take a leadership role in interfaith dialogue and minority groups.”

The debate heated up when Dombrowski called Kouhel out for taking credit for the Food Truck Wednesday initiative.

“I hated calling him out on it,” Dombrowski said after the debate. “This was something that I was very passionate about.”

After the debate, Kouhel said Dombrowski misunderstood his views and that he applauds Dombrowski’s work with MUSG and the food truck initiative.

“We want to expand that program,” Kouhel added. “We want to attempt to implement a program that will allow students to use meal swipes on food trucks and be able to experience a new food selection on campus.”

Kouhel continued to feel the heat as he answered tough questions from current MUSG senators and students at the MUSG presidential debate.

Two senators, Blake Ruppe and Sebastian Becerra, aimed their questions specifically at Kouhel. Ruppe asked about an email from Kouhel to College of Communication Dean Kimo Ah Yun asking for removal of documents from the Marquette Wire.

The Wire would like to clarify. Kouhel emailed Ah Yun concerned about the Wire’s coverage of the events regarding the motion toward investigation for impeachment. Kouhel requested a sit-down meeting with Ah Yun who referred Kouhel to the Wire’s Executive Director Patrick Thomas. Kouhel has not reached out to Thomas.

The question came during an open mic for students to ask candidates more about their platforms.

“I appreciate that they brought up their concerns, and I am open to meeting with them,” Kouhel said. “I don’t want any student to walk away feeling that their voice was not heard.”

Executive vice presidential candidate Allie Bitz offered a senate member’s perspective on being more inclusive and transparent with the student body.

“There were a lot of things going on behind closed doors,” Bitz said. “Senators were having secret meetings and bringing legislation to the floor without telling anyone.”

Bitz added that she wants a student government where all students can be involved.

Elections are this Thursday, March 30. Polls will be open on the first floor of the Alumni Memorial Union from 11 a.m. – 7 p. m. on and online voting will be available all day.