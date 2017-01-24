Has President Lovell kept promises he’s made in past addresses?

University president Michael Lovell gave his annual presidential address Jan. 18 announcing the name of the new residence hall as well as new campus developments. Photo by Andrew Himmleburg/andrew.himmelburg@marquette.edu

University President Michael Lovell issued his third Presidential Address Jan. 18. The annual speech is the president’s main line for announcing new projects and general news about the university.

In his most recent address, announcements focused on a new grocery store, the naming of the new residence hall honoring former university president the Rev. Robert Wild and the plans for a BioDiscovery district to name a few.

For the most part, Lovell has been consistent with translating what he says into action.

The president promised during his 2015 address to move the Kohler Center from the fourth floor of the 707 Building to the first floor to create more interest. By the time he made his 2016 address, the move was approved.

Lovell decided to commission a full police force during his 2015 address. By 2016 the university had statistics supporting large percentile drops in crime across the board, including a 64 percent dip in thefts and a 58 percent decline in battery and assault cases.

In his 2015 address, the president expressed interest in the Global Water Center in Walker’s Point. By his 2016 address, he announced the university’s integration into the Global Water Center.

Increasing research was a focus during Lovell’s 2015 address. By 2016, Marquette moved up a Carnegie classification from a Doctoral Research University to a Doctoral Higher Research University. Marquette also increased the number of invention disclosures relative to that time of year from five to 11.

The focal point throughout all his addresses, though, has seemed to be the Master Plan. The Master Plan was finalized in October 2016 after taking feedback from the entire Marquette community into consideration.

The Master Plan includes several construction projects, including Wild Hall being built across from O’Donnell Hall. According to Chris Jenkins, associate director of university communication, and Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and strategy, there is also a new BioDiscovery district in the works which will involve building new structures as well as updating some of the old structures.

In his 2016 address, the president hinted there might be some renovations in the Schroeder Complex and Wehr Physics buildings. These renovations have not been completed as of yet, but Strigens has assured the community to trust in the process. These renovations may be part of the Master Plan down the road, and could take anywhere from 10-20 years to truly enact.

President Lovell has a fairly pristine record as far as these addresses go. Time will tell if his consistency will extend through the most recent address.