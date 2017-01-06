Recruiting Roundup: Froling to visit campus, Greg Elliott offered

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With three open scholarships for next season, Marquette has visited three 2017 prospects and scheduled a campus visit with SMU midseason transfer Harry Froling.

Marquette assistant coach Stan Johnson visited guard Greg Elliott Monday and Shaun Doss and Tim Caeser Tuesday, per a source.

Elliott also received an offer during Johnson’s visit. Doss and Caeser have not announced offers yet from Marquette. None of the prospects on Johnson’s itinerary have been ranked on 247Sports yet.

Mick McCabe of the Detroit Free Press ranked Elliott 13th in the state in his annual high school basketball player rankings, six spots lower than Marquette signee Ike Eke.

Monday was certainly not the first time Marquette’s staff has seen Elliott. The 6-foot-3 guard from Detroit East English Village Prep is AAU teammates with Eke and fellow signee Jamal Cain.

Elliott also has offers from Temple, DePaul, UWM and Valparaiso, among other schools. He told Scout this summer that Michigan has also been recruiting him, although they have not offered him yet.

Froling, a 6-foot-11 center from Australia, initially narrowed his list to Dayton and Oregon State, but Scout’s Evan Daniels tweeted that he replaced Dayton with Marquette. The Townsville, Australia, native will step foot on campus next week Sunday and Monday.

Froling had a limited role at SMU, averaging 14.6 minutes per game and never receiving more than 18 minutes in his 10 games.

During Froling’s original recruitment, he took official visits to Illinois, Arizona and Colorado before committing to Larry Brown at SMU. He also had interest from Wisconsin, Creighton, Clemson and Wake Forest, per 247Sports.