Lily Wellen’s Top 10 Songs of 2016

2016 was full of new songs, new albums and musicians that topped the chart. Marquette Radio decided to reflect and choose 10 of their favorites from the year. Here’s our general manager Lily Wellen’s picks, in no particular order:

“All Night” – Chance the Rapper

How could he not be on my list? He has blown up this year and has gained quite a following, which I am completely on board with joining his fandom. I love his whole “Coloring Book” album, so it was hard to pick just one. This one, however, was the first one that caught my eye and should definitely be honored in my top 10.

“Waves” – Kanye West

“The Life of Pablo” was definitely another album that was talked about a lot this past year. Although I’m not a huge fan of Kanye, I love this song. To be fair, I don’t love it for Kanye, I love it for Chris Brown. Yes, I know he is an awful person, and I don’t support his life choices at all. But, man, his voice is very beautiful, and it is showcased so well. Plus, let’s be real, this song is a banger.

“Move” – Saint Motel

During Summerfest 2015, I went to Saint Motel’s show on a whim because I enjoyed their hit “My Type.” But once I was there and watched them perform, I fell in love with them. They are such a fun band with a funky sound, it’s hard not to enjoy them. Anyway, they released their new album this year with this song as the first single and from the first listen I was hooked, so it had to make the list.

“The Lotto” – Ingrid Michaelson and AJR

Ingrid Michaelson has been one of my favorite musicians for years. This year was the first time I was lucky enough to see her perform live. It was an incredible experience, and whenever I even think about it, happy tears fill my eyes because I adore her so much. This was one of the songs she performed and one of her latest releases. She toured with the band AJR, a trio of former street performer brothers. On tour, she decided she wanted to have a song with them, so this was created, which became one of my faves of the year.

“Way Down We Go” – Kaleo

This band just has an absolutely incredible sound. The lead singer’s voice is so smooth and unique, which makes my heart so happy. I am convinced they are the next up-and-coming band that will gain their fame this coming year.

“Wow” – Beck

I have always loved Beck, but I found this song by chance. I was out and about, and this song came onto the radio. I asked my friend to Shazam it for me because I loved the beat and how catchy it was. Once he told me what it was, I added it to my playlists and listened to it nonstop through 2016.

“Heartlines” – Broods

I saw them this past summer at an exposure show, which is basically a free concert where you see artists on the rise. Broods opened the concert that night, and I was instantly intrigued by their music. This song in particular made me want to look them up and listen to every song they had, especially off their latest album, “Conscious.”

“All Time Low” – Jon Bellion

My roommate and soulmate, Paula Tews, deserves all the credit for this one. She is obsessed with Jon Bellion and recommended I listen to him. I had to trust her because we have the same music taste, and I’m glad I did because I love this song. This past summer I saw him in concert with her, and he made me love the song even more by watching him loop it live.

“(Girl We Got A) Good Thing” – Weezer

Weezer is one of my favorite bands of all time. This past year they released their “White Album,” and it’s amazing. It was good to have them back on the music scene. I really liked their top singles on this album, but this deep cut is definitely my favorite. To me, it sounds like them getting back to their original sound, which I love.

“Panda” – Desiigner

No, this isn’t a joke. I love this song for some reason. First off, I think it’s hilarious that someone made a song that has “panda” just being repeated over and over again. Secondly, it is a banger. This song has a beat that just makes me want to dance and jam out. Feel free to make fun of me for this one.

Not every song could make the Top 10 cut, but I had many close contenders, so here is my honorable mentions list:

“No Woman” – Whitney

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake

“Ophelia” – The Lumineers

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots