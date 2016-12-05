Marquette-Wisconsin Preview: Power Forwards
It’s less than a week until Marquette basketball’s showdown with the Wisconsin Badgers. Marquette Wire Sports will be releasing one preview video each day this week about a different aspect of the game. Today, sports producer Andrew Goldstein details why the power forward matchup may decide the winner.
