Musicians Marquette Radio is thankful for

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

As we come to the end of the Thanksgiving season, the Marquette Radio staff wants to share a few musicians that they are thankful for.

Sufjan Stevens

I am thankful for Sufjan Stevens for transforming his grief into such a beautiful, tragic album that has drawn me closer to my own family. I am thankful for the fact that he’s performed “Hotline Bling” more than Drake himself and for his face (it’s a nice one).

-Cecilia Anderson, assistant music director



Watsky

I am thankful for Watsky. George Watsky has found a way to walk the line between cheesy and heartfelt and truly understands the world around him.

-Gabrielle Powell, assistant music director



Jack White

Jack White — for making kickass music, for keeping the traditional rock band alive and for just being a genuine guy.

-Josh Kujawinski, audio content director

Hayley Williams

I am thankful for Hayley Williams of Paramore because I relate to her lyrics so much and they help me get through really rough times in my life. I like to compare my path to happiness and being comfortable in my own skin to hers.

-Maggie O’Keefe, music director



Tom DeLonge

I am thankful for this guy because everything he does is ridiculous, crazy and hilarious. I personally enjoy following all of the strange stuff that he is doing post-blink-182.

-Matt Froelich, publicist



Lin-Manuel Miranda

I am thankful for Lin-Manuel Miranda. Although many people know him as an actor and playwright, Miranda’s work as a composer and musician shows that he has a vast knowledge of many different music genres. In addition to writing the music and lyrics for “In The Heights” and “Hamilton,” he also wrote music for Disney’s “Moana” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” You can really see his talent in videos of him freestyle rapping, like the ones with Emma Watson or President Obama. I for one cannot wait to see what he does in the future.

-Ian Schrank, assistant general manager

Adele

I am thankful for Adele. She is not the typical musician — she sings with true passion. I love that she belts it out and has risen to fame based on her beautiful voice. She doesn’t let her personal life get plastered all over media. She just practices her craft and has an amazing attitude about it. She’s just the best.

-Lily Wellen, general manager

