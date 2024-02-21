MUWBB-Seton Hall takeaways: A back-foot start, Hare breaks record, King’s important second half

Marquette women’s basketball rallied to a 68-62 win over Seton Hall Tuesday night at the Al McGuire Center.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

A slow start

The Golden Eagles had some major first quarter woes.

The Pirates first on the scoreboard, and never relinquished their lead throughout the first half, despite being outscored 18-9 in the second frame.

Seton Hall got the looks it wanted and shot 68.8% from the field and 71.4% from deep in the first 10 minutes. The Pirates forced the Golden Eagles to commit six turnovers, which resulted in eight points.

It didn’t matter Marquette out-rebounded Seton Hall 8-4, the Pirates’ offense secured their 27-15 lead after the first quarter.

Hare’s record game

Kenzie Hare is No. 7 in the nation in 3-point percentage (45.12).

The sophomore guard has been the Golden Eagles’ most dangerous 3-point shooter, and she now holds the record for most threes by a sophomore in program history with 76.

BANG! 😤 Kenzie has the most 3’s by a sophomore in program history 💥 76 and counting 📈#MUWBB | @kenzie_hare12 pic.twitter.com/jdDaaXdRPq — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) February 21, 2024

“What she’s doing every night to help Jordan and Liza and our seniors is just tremendous,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said.

King makes second-half impact

Senior guard Jordan King picked up an early second foul just two minutes into the second quarter, and didn’t return for the rest of the half.

But, when she did come back in the third quarter, she played a pivotal role in the Golden Eagles turning the tides. King finished the second half with eight of her 13 total points, also tying a team-most 10 rebounds.

“When we can get Jordan pushing the ball in transition that’s always huge for our team,” senior forward Liza Karlen said. “She helped us out a lot.”

This article was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.