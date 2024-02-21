The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUWBB-Seton Hall takeaways: A back-foot start, Hare breaks record, King’s important second half

Byline photo of Sophia Woods
Sophia Woods, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 21, 2024
%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s basketball rallied to a 68-62 win over Seton Hall Tuesday night at the Al McGuire Center. 

Here are three takeaways from the game: 

A slow start

The Golden Eagles had some major first quarter woes.  

The Pirates first on the scoreboard, and never relinquished their lead throughout the first half, despite being outscored 18-9 in the second frame. 

Seton Hall got the looks it wanted and shot 68.8% from the field and 71.4% from deep in the first 10 minutes. The Pirates forced the Golden Eagles to commit six turnovers, which resulted in eight points.

It didn’t matter Marquette out-rebounded Seton Hall 8-4, the Pirates’ offense secured their 27-15 lead after the first quarter.

Hare’s record game

Kenzie Hare is No. 7 in the nation in 3-point percentage (45.12).

The sophomore guard has been the Golden Eagles’ most dangerous 3-point shooter, and she now holds the record for most threes by a sophomore in program history with 76.

“What she’s doing every night to help Jordan and Liza and our seniors is just tremendous,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said.  

King makes second-half impact

Senior guard Jordan King picked up an early second foul just two minutes into the second quarter, and didn’t return for the rest of the half.

But, when she did come back in the third quarter, she played a pivotal role in the Golden Eagles turning the tides. King finished the second half with eight of her 13 total points, also tying a team-most 10 rebounds.

“When we can get Jordan pushing the ball in transition that’s always huge for our team,” senior forward Liza Karlen said. “She helped us out a lot.” 

This article was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.   

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Megan Duffy
Liza Karlen had her 12th 20-point game of the season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette rallies to beat Seton Hall, 68-62
Liza Karlen leads Marquette with 7.4 rebounds per game.
How rebounding has become a pillar of Marquette under Megan Duffy
Senior guard Rose Nkumu scored seven of Marquettes last eight points in its win over DePaul. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUWBB-DePaul takeaways: seniors close game, third quarter dominance nothing new, inside scoring paramount
Kenzie Hare led Marquette with 19 points. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Dominant third quarter propels Golden Eagles to 69-58 win
Also tagged with Liza Karlen
Liza Karlen drives to the hoop in Marquettes 55-52 loss to Villanova.
Women's basketball loses 55-52 nail-biter to Villanova
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUWBB-Georgetown takeaways: Golden Eagles overcome slow start and poor offense, still control the glass
Liza Karlen earned her third double-double in her last four games in Marquettes win over Georgetown. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles scrape 52-38 win over Georgetown
Jordan King passes the ball in Marquettes loss to UConn at the Al McGuire Center.
Golden Eagles falter down the stretch, lose 76-71 to No. 22 Creighton
About the Contributor
Sophia Woods, Assistant Sports Editor
Sophia Woods is a first-year student from Plainfield, Illinois studying business management and journalism, serving as an Assistant Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 year. She has experience in writing sports and feature articles. Outside of writing, Sophia enjoys snowmobiling, spending time with family and playing tennis.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *