The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUWBB-Butler takeaways: Important third frame, Hare keeps scoring, zero bench points

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports ReporterJanuary 28, 2024
%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s basketball (16-4, 5-4 Big East) snapped its two-game losing streak against Butler Saturday afternoon at the Al McGuire Center, defeating the Bulldogs 59-48.

Here are three takeaways from the Golden Eagles win:

Dominant third quarter

The Golden Eagles trailed 31-25 heading into the locker room, knowing that the way they played in the second quarter wasn’t going to be enough to win this game.

“I feel like it always gets back to our defense,” senior forward Liza Karlen said. “We obviously had a dry spurt in the first half of missing outside shots but that’s never really a big concern for us. It always comes back to the defense.”

Whatever was said or done in that halftime meeting worked, as the Golden Eagles would go on to dominate the Bulldogs in the period, outscoring them 23-8.

Marquette shot 56% from the field, compared to the 27% that it forced Butler to shoot

Hare keeps scoring

Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare has been somewhat of a revelation this season for the Golden Eagles.

After only averaging 7.2 points per game in her first season, Hare has seen her role in the offense grow significantly this season. The Naperville, Illinois native is second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game. Saturday afternoon was no different, as Hare scored 19 points while going 4-for-8 from deep.

“You’re seeing her game evolve with her pull up game, she hit the one late, she’s getting downhill and then obviously, her three is very good,” head coach Megan Duffy said. “The more she’s out on the court, and the more she’s in those positions to be successful as a sophomore, the better the situations will be for her.”

Starters shoulder the load

All five of Marquette’s starters in Saturday’s game played at least 30 minutes. This included graduate student forward Frannie Hottinger, who re-entered the starting lineup after a brief four-game absence from it.

Only the five starters saw the ball go through the hoop as the bench put up zero points for the first time this season.

Some of this could be due to the fact that 34 of the 58 shots attempted by the Golden Eagles were from Karlen and Hare. However, it could also be a result of the fact that the bench just wasn’t shooting the ball.

Of the four shot attempts taken by a bench player on Saturday, none of them fell. First-year forward Skylar Forbes went 0-for-3, and junior forward Abby Cracknell missed the only shot she took on the afternoon as well.

Even though Marquette was able to pull out the win against Butler, more bench production would be very beneficial for the Golden Eagles as they enter the final months of the season.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Megan Duffy
Liza Karlen led Marquette with 21 points Tuesday night.
MUWBB-UConn takeaways: Bueckers is unstoppable, too many miscues, Karlen impresses
Rose Nkumu drives to the basket in Marquettes 85-59 loss to UConn Tuesday night.
Golden Eagles lose at home for first time this season to No. 8 UConn, 85-59
Liza Karlen leads Marquette in scoring this season with an average of 17.5 points per game. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
How Liza Karlen is having her best year yet
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare (12) led Marquette with 21 points in a team-high 39 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 22 Marquette goes cold down the stretch in 66-63 loss to Villanova
Also tagged with Liza Karlen
Jordan King drives to the hoop in Marquettes 59-52 upset win over UConn Feb. 9, 2023.
PREVIEW: Marquette looks to get revenge against UConn Tuesday night
Liza Karlen scored 19 points in No. 23 Marquette womens basketballs 78-47 win over DePaul, the eighth time this season she has led the team in scoring. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 23 Golden Eagles remain undefeated at home after 78-47 win over DePaul
First-year Skylar Forbes and senior Liza Karlen high-five in Marquettes win over Memphis. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Karlen has career night in first Big East road win for No. 23 Marquette, 75-54, over Seton Hall
Senior forward Liza Karlen finished Marquettes 67-39 win over Bucknell with her third double-double of the season and second in the last three games. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Karlen earns third double-double in No. 18 Marquette's 67-39 win over Bucknell
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Baskeball
Head coach Megan Duffy became the fastest coach in Marquette womens basketball history to reach 100 wins. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Megan Duffy reaches 100 wins in No. 19 Marquette's 81-52 rout over Xavier
Frannie Hottinger led Marquette with 15 points in its 57-56 loss to St. Johns. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 19 Marquette falls 57-56 to St. John's in second consecutive loss
Liza Karlen was named this weeks Big East Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's basketball moves up one spot to No. 18 in AP Poll
No. 19 Marquette womens basketball enters Big East play undefeated for the first time in program history.
How senior leadership has led No. 19 Marquette to its best start in program history
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz, Sports Reporter
Matthew Baltz is a sophomore from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is a sports reporter for the 2023-24 school year. In high school, he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to MLB games. He is most excited to write game recaps and tribune stories.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *