MU+student+in+custody+after+firework+set+off+in+residence+hall

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Marquette University Police Department responded to a student setting off a commercial firework in Wells Street residence Hall last night around 10.p.m.

“Two students were found on the scene, one of whom was transported to the hospital with with non-life threatening injuries. The other student has been taken into custody,” Alicia Román, Wells Street residence hall director said in an email to residents.

MUPD sent out several safety alerts throughout the night. One at 10 p.m. that said there was a large police presence in Wells for the investigation and there was no threat to the campus. Another alert was issued at around 10:45 p.m. that said MUPD was still on site to investigate the damage caused.

The incident is under investigation by MUPD.

This story is developing

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].