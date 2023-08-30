The student news site of Marquette University

MUPD officers to begin wearing body cameras

The change comes after a summer pilot program
Megan Woolard, Managing Editor of The Marquette Tribune
August 30, 2023
Marquette+University+Police+Department+will+begin+to+wear+body+cameras.%0A%0A%0AMarquette+Wire+stock+photo.
Marquette University Police Department will begin to wear body cameras. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Marquette University Police Department announced Aug. 30 that officers will begin to wear body cameras.

“Body worn cameras help increase transparency between MUPD and the communities we serve as we strive to create the safest possible environment to learn, work and live,” Edith Hudson, MUPD Chief, said in a statement.

The implementation comes after the department had a summer pilot program to test out the body cameras.

The pilot program, which began June 1, issued body cameras to 8-10 MUPD officers and two sergeants. Throughout the pilot program MUPD said there was at least one camera active at all times.

“This summer has been invaluable in developing policies and guidelines that are in line with industry standards and the mission of Marquette University,” Hudson said in a statement.

MUPD received partial funding of the project through the Body-Worn Cameras Grant Program launched by the Wisconsin Department of Justice in 2022.

MUPD has had dashboard cameras since 2015. UW-Milwaukee’s police department also utilizes body cameras.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MeganWoolard4
