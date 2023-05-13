No. 22 Marquette’s historic season comes to an end in NCAA Tournament loss to Richmond

No. 22 Marquette entered Friday afternoon in search of its first NCAA Tournament win as it looked to continued its unprecedented season.

However, the Richmond had other plans as it played spoil to Marquette’s wishes.

The Spiders (17-3, 8-1 Atlantic 10) caught the Golden Eagles in their red and blue web, knocking them out of contention for the National Championship Friday afternoon at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in North Carolina 18-8.

The Golden Eagles end the season with a 15-4, 5-1 Big East record.

Statistical Leaders

Senior attacker Shea Garcia led with four goals for Marquette, ending her career with 170 total goals. Senior midfielder Lydia Foust tacked on four assists.

Richmond was led by senior midfielder duo Sophia DiCenso and Lindsey Frank, both of whom finished with four goals and an assist.

Unable to click on offense

Marquette, who entered the afternoon on a two-game losing skid, found the back of the net early on thanks to goal from Foust in the 11th minute.

But the tide quickly shifted as the Spiders went on a 5-0 run over the final eight minutes of the first quarter.

Looking for a second quarter comeback, Marquette scored its second goal off a free position shot from first-year attacker Tess Osburn.

But every Marquette goal was answered by Richmond, this time being from DiCenso.

Garcia was able to knock her first of the game in, but DiCenso went on a personal 3-0 run over the final 2:30 to take the Spiders into halftime up 9-3.

Failure to catch-up

After entering the second half in a six goal deficit, Marquette’s offense looked to get back into the game.

However, the Spiders tacked onto their led with back-to-back goals to begin the second half.

Richmond was the first to score though, opening the second half with back to back goals, continuing the run from the second quarter.

Junior midfielder Leigh Steiner answered back with a free position goal, which prompted a 3-o run for the Golden Eagles. Garcia added goals two and three on the afternoon in that run.

Marquette’s late run was not enough as Richmond broke up the game on a 7-1 run over the next 12 minutes.

This article was written by Emma Kroll. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @emma_kroll_.