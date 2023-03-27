BREAKING: Emarion Ellis enters the transfer portal

Emarion Ellis (left) stands on the sideline during Marquette men’s basketball’s open practice at Fiserv Forum Oct. 28.

Marquette men’s basketball’s scholarship issues are resolved. At least for now.

Monday afternoon sophomore guard Emarion Ellis entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Verbal Commits.

First big roster news of the #mubb off-season. Ellis missed all of this season due to Patella surgery he had in April of 2022. https://t.co/jNck1d6mDh — Jackson Gross (@JacksonGrossMU) March 27, 2023

Ellis was one of three players who followed head coach Shaka Smart from Texas after Smart took the job at Marquette. He came to the Golden Eagles after being named Iowa 3A Player of the Year in 2020-21 and ranked as the No. 91 prospect in his recruiting class by Rivals.com.

The 6-foot-5 guard struggled in his lone season with the Golden Eagles averaging 2.1 points and 0.9 rebounds in 14 games during the 2021-22 season.

Ellis sat out this entire season rehabbing from patella surgery that he had in April of 2022.

With Ellis’ departure, the Golden Eagles currently sit at the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.

The Marquette Wire reached out to a team spokesperson for comment but was told the program did not have a comment at this time.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.