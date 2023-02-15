BREAKING: Marquette campus closed, classes canceled Thursday due to expected winter storm

Campus will be closed and classes are canceled for Thursday.

Due to expected inclement weather conditions in the greater Milwaukee Area, Marquette University’s campus will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 16.

All classes will be canceled as well regardless if the class is online or in-person. The university also said that all assignments due during this closure will be delayed.

Marquette made this announcement at 11 p.m. via safety alert.

The buildings that will remain open on campus tomorrow include the Alumni Memorial Union, Facilities Planning and Management, information technology services, Marquette University Police Department, Raynor Memorial Libraries, the Rec Plex and University Dining Services.

Monica MacKay, university spokesperson, said Marquette monitors the weather conditions broadcasted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to “ensure the safety of our campus community.”

