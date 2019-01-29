Classes canceled through noon Thursday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The university will close 5 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday, the university announced in a news release sent via email to students, faculty and staff around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All classes will resume at noon on Thursday.

The news release said limited campus services will remain open, including the Alumni Memorial Union, Facilities Planning and Management, Information Technology Services, Marquette University Police Department, the Rec Plex and Rec Center and University Dining Services.

Raynor Memorial Libraries and the Medical Clinic will not be open during the university’s closing.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and University of Wisconsin-Madison also canceled classes, activities and events from 5 p.m. Tuesday until noon Thursday. The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Thursday. Milwaukee Area Technical College will close 5 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday.