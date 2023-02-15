The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

King’s buzzer-beater gives Marquette road win at Providence

Jack Albright, Sports Reporter|February 15, 2023

Kings+buzzer-beater+gives+Marquette+road+win+at+Providence

Photo by Katie Craig

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy is undefeated at Alumni Hall. 

Last year, the Golden Eagles left Providence victorious, beating the Friars 57-51 behind 24 points from junior forward Liza Karlen. 

This year it was senior forward Chloe Marotta as Marquette (17-8, 10-6 Big East) defeated Providence (13-14, 4-12 Big East) 52-51 Wednesday night in Rhode Island despite a poor second half performance.

With the win, Duffy moves 4-0 on the road against the Friars. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, sweep the regular season series.

Clutch from King

With an eerily similar feel to Marquette’s win at Butler, the Golden Eagles were able narrowly escape with a win, thanks to a big shot from senior guard Jordan King.

Down by two points, with 14 seconds remaining and two seconds left on the shot clock, King did what she does best; score a 3-pointer.

Keeping the ball from flying out of bounds, King stretched out, nabbed it, set her feet and drained the game-winning bucket.

The Friars would go on to miss two layups in a row, solidifying Marquette’s fourth road win of the season.

Statistical Leaders

Marotta and King combined for 41 of Marquette’s points on the night.

Marotta finished just short of her eighth double-double of the season with 26 points and nine boards.

King recorded another double-figure scoring game with 15 points. She also earned three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of action.

For the Friars, senior guard Janai Crooms and sophomore guard Nariah Scott both earned a double-digit point performance.

Crooms finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. Scott also finished with 11 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc.

Seniors Start Hot

King and Marotta started the game on the front foot.

King opened the scoring, getting a transition bucket at the 9:35 mark of the first quarter to put the Golden Eagles up 2-0. Then Marotta joined the fun getting her own layup to make it 4-0.

King would continue to dominate, going on a personal 5-0 run behind a 3-pointer and layup to give Marquette an 11-4 lead.

The two would end the opening 10 minutes with all of the Golden Eagles’ 15 points, shooting a combined 6-for-12 from the field.

But the momentum carried over into the second frame as Marotta scored back-to-back layups, helping Marquette counter Providence’s successional 3-pointers.

Ending the half with a layup, Marotta finished the first 20 minutes of action with 16 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter.

A Sloppy Second Half

Down by 13 heading into halftime, Providence came out firing to start the final 20 minutes of play.

The Friars went on a 6-0 run to reduce the deficit to 14 points and force a timeout from Golden Eagles head coach Megan Duffy.

Then, King picked up her third foul at the 4:58 mark of the quarter and didn’t see the court for over five minutes.

Providence continued to keep up the scoring, going on an 8-1 run later in the frame, five of which came from the charity stripe.

Outscoring the Golden Eagles 19-15, the Friars went into the final 10 minutes trailing by nine.

Then the comeback really began.

The Friars went on a 5-0 run halfway through the fourth quarter to reduce their deficit to two points, making it a 48-46 lead for the Golden Eagles.

Then, thanks to a Kylee Sheppard 3-pointer, Providence went on another 5-0 run, giving it a 51-49 lead. That would be the last time the Friars scored in the game.

Providence held Marquette to a mere six points on a 2-for-13 shooting performance in the final frame, scoring 14 points themselves.

Up Next

Marquette will now return to Milwaukee to host St. John’s (19-6, 10-6 Big East) Saturday at the Al McGuire Center. The game will serve as the Golden Eagles’ Annual Alumnae Day. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.

Leave a Comment
About the Writer
Photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Sports Reporter

Jack is a Sports Reporter at the Wire. He  is a first-year from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism

In his free time, Jack enjoys watching...

Sports

Junior guard Tyler Kolek looks to make a pass in No. 11 Marquette mens basketballs win over No. 16 Xavier Feb. 15 at Fiserv Forum.
Marquette moves into driver’s seat of Big East title after outlasting No. 16 Xavier
Sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell finished with 17 points in No. 11 Marquettes 69-68 win over No. 16 Xavier Feb. 15 at Fiserv Forum.
BASELINE: Mitchell brings the EGB’s on both sides of the ball in win over No. 16 Xavier
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Transfer Jackson Rose hopes to be a thorn in opponents’ sides
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Werven mentors younger athletes to be a jack of all trades in the heptathlon
Sophomore forward David Joplin attempts a free-throw in Marquettes win over Villanova Feb. 1 at Fiserv Forum.
Joplin’s pattern of success traces back to high school days at Brookfield Central

Women's Basketball

Marquette womens basketball breaks down at half-court after its win over Loyola Chicago Dec. 9.
Annual Alumnae Day brings former and current players together
Marquette womens basketball earned its first ever win over UConn Feb. 8 at the Al McGuire Center by a score of 59-52.
Women’s basketball pulls off historic win as Megan Duffy makes history
Marquette womens basketball defeated No. 4 UConn 59-52 Feb. 8 at the Al McGuire Center.
BASELINE: Marotta’s big night helps lift Golden Eagles to historic win
First-year guard Kenzie Hare moving with the ball in womens basketballs game over Xavier Jan. 25.
Hare’s ability to shoot deep ball fills hole for women’s basketball
Senior guard Jordan King recorded her 12th 20 or more point performance in Marquette womens basketballs win over Georgetown Feb. 4.
Women’s basketball bounces back with win over Georgetown
Navigate Left
  • Junior guard Tyler Kolek looks to make a pass in No. 11 Marquette mens basketballs win over No. 16 Xavier Feb. 15 at Fiserv Forum.

    Men's Basketball

    Marquette moves into driver’s seat of Big East title after outlasting No. 16 Xavier

  • Sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell finished with 17 points in No. 11 Marquettes 69-68 win over No. 16 Xavier Feb. 15 at Fiserv Forum.

    Men's Basketball

    BASELINE: Mitchell brings the EGB’s on both sides of the ball in win over No. 16 Xavier

  • (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Men's Lacrosse

    Transfer Jackson Rose hopes to be a thorn in opponents’ sides

  • (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Men's Track & Field

    Werven mentors younger athletes to be a jack of all trades in the heptathlon

  • Sophomore forward David Joplin attempts a free-throw in Marquettes win over Villanova Feb. 1 at Fiserv Forum.

    Men's Basketball

    Joplin’s pattern of success traces back to high school days at Brookfield Central

  • Markus Howard (0) high-fives fans after his final game at Fiserv Forum Feb. 29.

    Men's Basketball

    GUNVILLE: The Case To Why Markus Howard’s Jersey Should Not Be Retired

  • Marquette womens basketball breaks down at half-court after its win over Loyola Chicago Dec. 9.

    Sports

    Annual Alumnae Day brings former and current players together

  • (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Sports

    Golden Eagles start off on the right foot in win over Aztecs

  • (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

    Men's Basketball

    No. 10 Marquette moves into first place in conference standings

  • Marquette womens basketball earned its first ever win over UConn Feb. 8 at the Al McGuire Center by a score of 59-52.

    Sports

    Women’s basketball pulls off historic win as Megan Duffy makes history

Navigate Right

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *