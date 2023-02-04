Golden Eagles earn 10th win of the season at home with victory over Hoyas

Looking to get 10 wins at the Al McGuire Center this season, the Marquette women’s basketball team hosted Georgetown on National Marquette Day.

And after a dominant defensive first half, the Golden Eagles were able to achieve it in dominant fashion, beating the Hoyas 66-49.

Here is a breakdown of tonight’s win:

Game MVP:

Senior guard Jordan King was tonight’s star, earning 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field and 3-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. She also earned three rebounds, five assists and one steal.

“Starting off the game with just a couple of cuts, get things going with a couple layups,” King said. “And then you saw just a couple pull ups for me in that mid range, and then extending out to the three point line.”

Stats:

Both teams were tied with 10 points in the paint at halftime.

The Golden Eagles finished the game with 22 assists compared to the Hoyas’ seven.

Georgetown had zero bench points heading into halftime. Marquette had eight.

Junior guard Kelsey Ransom was Georgetown’s highest scorer with 23 points, shooting 10-for-19 from the field on the night. She also earned seven rebounds.

Notes:

Junior forward Liza Karlen started for the first time in eight games for Marquette. She finished with two points, four boards, five assists and a steal in 22 minutes.

The Golden Eagles led for 92% of the game.

Marotta earned a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. She is just one board from moving up to eighth all-time in Marquette history.

Quote of the Day:

King talked about playing on National Marquette Day.

“I know I was excited to play and we were trying to tell the freshmen what it’s about,” King said. “Just (to) have the men’s game before and people come into our game after. I thought it’s a great opportunity for us to again, play in front of our fans and have fun.”

Next Up:

Marquette stays in Milwaukee to host UConn (21-2, 13-0 Big East) Wednesday at the Al McGuire Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CST. Last time the Golden Eagles played the Huskies, they lost 61-48.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.