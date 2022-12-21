BASELINE: Women’s basketball struggles in non-conference finale

Junior forward Liza Karlen in the post in Marquette women’s basketball’s win over Loyola Chicago Dec. 10.

Marquette women’s basketball entered Wednesday’s non-conference finale looking to split its home-and-home series with Colorado after last season’s loss in Boulder.

However, much like last season, the Buffaloes poised challenges for the Golden Eagles to achieve that.

Here is a breakdown of the Golden Eagles’ 71-48 loss to the Buffaloes:

Game MVP:

Colorado senior forward Quay Miller was effective in all facets of the game Wednesday afternoon. Miller finished scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded four steals in her 29 minutes of action.

Miller shot 50% from three and 53.8% from the field on 13 shots. In the third quarter alone, Miller scored eight of her points and stole the ball three times.

Key Stats:

Marquette got out-scored 35 to 13 in the first half, marking the Golden Eagles biggest halftime deficit this season.

The Golden Eagles shot just 32.8% from the field and 20% from three, while the Buffaloes posted shooting splits of 59.6% and 43.8% respectively.

Colorado had four players score double digits while four of their players also grabbed five or more rebounds. Marquette had just one player do either of those.

Marquette got out-rebounded 38-25.

Notes:

It was Catholic Schools Day in the Al McGuire Center and the lower bowl was packed with elementary age kids.

Junior forward Liza Karlen didn’t score her first points until the 4:07 mark of the third quarter. Karlen averaged 13.5 points per game heading into this matchup.

First-year guard Mackenzie Hare went just 1-for-8 from behind the arc, and the whole Marquette team went 4-for-20 from three.

Marquette scored just four first quarter points.

Senior guard Jordan King scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had seven assists and three steals, but turned the ball over five times.

Marquette’s bench outscored its starters 25 to 23 on the afternoon.

Quote of the Day:

Head coach Megan Duffy talked about the challenge that Colorado was for Marquette today.

“We tried a little bit of everything,” Duffy said. “All different rotations as you can see. (We) changed defenses to see what we could go on but it just wasn’t our day to day.”

Next Up:

Marquette (9-3, 2-1 Big East) gets a week off before its next game when it resumes Big East play against Villanova (9-3, 1-1 Big East) at the Al McGuire Center Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. CS

This article was written by John Gunville. He can be reached at j[email protected] and on Twitter @GunvilleJohn.