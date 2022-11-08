PATEL: Best of fall destinations, Wisconsin classics and their trademarks

This is part of a series called “Autumnal Awards” which allows columnists to discuss their favorite fall items in each category.

After living in Milwaukee for four years, I have discovered that there is a lot to do in the city. And beyond the city itself, there is so much more to do in the state of Wisconsin. The state itself is more than its basic stereotypes of empty land, Kwik Trips and cows. There are islands, stadiums, breweries and vibrant scenery. During the fall, it’s something completely different too.

For city lovers, Milwaukee has a lot to offer during the autumn months.

For sports fanatics, the Milwaukee Bucks are in full swing during the fall months. I enjoy going to Fiserv Forum to see the anticipation of the game and enjoy good food.

Downtown Milwaukee holds the annual Oktoberfest Festival every first weekend of October in Pere Marquette Park. It’s as if the city of Munich came to life in the city with music, culture and beer.

It’s no surprise that Wisconsin has an influx of breweries in the state. A popular one is The New Glarus Brewery, where the Spotted Cow is made in New Glarus, Wisconsin. It’s been described as “Switzerland” in Wisconsin for the brewery’s unique architecture giving it a very European feel.

The state has an abundance of scenery to offer and is known for its hidden wonders up north. Tourists can see fall come to life.

Just three hours up north from Milwaukee is the Door County Peninsula. The entire peninsula is surrounded by the clearest blue water in my opinion and has so much Scandinavian influence when it comes to foods and drinks.

Furthermore, it has several state parks, a ferry going to Washington Island and many small towns to explore.

When I went during the fall, I saw the the most colorful leaves on the trees and on the ground, endless trails, and of course plenty of places to go apple picking. While it was too cold for swimming, it’s never too cold to go camping or boating.

Those searching for true island hopping should go to the Apostle Islands at the very top of the state. There are 22 distinct islands that tourists can easily kayak to. They can also experience the abundance of trails and colorful scenery without frigid cold temperatures.

Those wanting to get into rock climbing can go to Devil’s Lake, which is just a short twenty–minute drive outside of Wisconsin Dells in Baraboo, Wisconsin. This is a national park with breathtaking trails and rocks overlooking a huge lake. While you can’t don your swimsuit for another 9 months, you can learn the ropes and get to see the scenery from high up on the rocks.

For a nearby pumpkin patch, I strongly recommend going to Apple Holler just thirty minutes south of the city. This pumpkin patch attracts many visitors for their large corn maze, pumpkins and every apple delicacy ever made.

For those looking for more culture and religion, along with beautiful scenery, another breathtaking sight is Holy Hill Basilica located in Hubertus, Wisconsin. I strongly recommend seeing this 21–acre shrine that can give a gorgeous view of the leaves changing color in the fall as well as a glimpse of the city in the back. The church served as a pilgrimage for Marian devotions in the 1800’s and has now attracted many tourists and locals. Marquette even has a retreat going there every fall.

Whether you’re a student studying at Marquette or visiting Wisconsin for the first time, know that there are so many hidden gems to this state. All it takes is driving five miles outside of the city to discover something you’ve never seen before.

This story was written by Krisha Patel. She can be reached at krisha.patel@marquette.edu.