CADY: Best of fall drinks, sip your heart away

This is part of a series called “Autumnal Awards” which allows columnists to discuss their favorite fall items in each category.

Sip your way through the season with a fun beverage, because how was there ever fall before there were the iconic drinks that go along with it? While some people are pumpkin spice fanatics and others are apple cider enthusiasts, I have a bit of a twist on the traditional list of autumn favorites for you.

Make your way down to one of the many Colectivo cafes in the city to enjoy a fall favorite of mine — the maple-spiced chai latte.

The lovely latte made with maple spice syrup, Rishi Masala Chai and milk can be enjoyed hot or iced (and in Wisconsin, only the bravest of souls will endure the windchill with a cold drink in hand.) I am not the biggest fan of Colectivo’s traditional chai latte as it lacks the spice I strive for, but the maple adds the perfect spin on a classic drink. Whether you would prefer to enjoy your maple spiced chai latte with the view of the Lake Michigan waters or bustling Third Ward streets, there is a Colectivo for you to seek out and enjoy.

If festivity is at the top of your menu, look no further than Canary Coffee Bar — right down the road from Marquette University’s campus.

I made my first visit to Canary only a short time ago — which is a bit surprising considering its proximity to campus — but better late than never! The best part of the visit was that they have their very own fall menu including drinks such as a caramel mocha, maple and molasses latte and more. I opted for the rosemary latte but quickly realized my misstep when my friend ordered the french toast latte. It combines a breakfast favorite with the ever-necessary caffeine kick. Creative, classic and creamy, what more could you want in a fall coffee beverage?

The third prize and pivotal drink may need to be slightly modified for our underage readers. If you’re from or frequent Milwaukee, you’ve most likely heard of The Wicked Hop — a bar and grill best known for its brunch and the bloody mary’s that inevitably come along for the ride.

Adorned with root beer, sweet cream (and for those over the age of 21) Stoli Karamel, the “Hop’s” drink called “You’ll Float Too” is a seasonal hit. I have only had the pleasure of tasting this drink in all of its non-alcoholic glory, but the combination of root beer and sweet cream was to die for. It’s the perfect compliment to a hearty brunch or good simply on its own.

For students looking to stay on campus, the Brew cafes at Marquette also feature seasonal drinks.

Oct. 17 the Marquette Brew’s Instagram page highlighted two favorites: the caramel apple macchiato and cherry apple cider. With locations in the Alumni Memorial Union, the dental school, the David A. Straz Jr. Hall and the Raynor Memorial Library, students have a lot of places where they can make a stop at the Brew and pick up a fall beverage.

I am an autumn lover at heart, but so much of the fun that comes with the season is enjoying the treats that go along with it. Fall drinks are more than just something to consume, they’re part of an experience. Driving around my lakeside hometown to take in the foliage while listening to “Folklore” is not complete with a seasonal drink in hand. Study dates, early morning walks to class with leaves crunching under your feet, late nights watching Halloween films — none of them are complete without a sweet treat.

This story was written by Grace Cady. She can be reached at grace.cady@marquette.edu.