REVIEW: New York Fashion Week: The good, the bad and the most impractical

Athletes have the Olympics. Actors have the Oscars. Writers have the Pulitzer Prize. But when it comes to the world of fashion, weeks of preparation and anxiety lead up to the ultimate judgment of trends, styles, and top designers: New York Fashion Week.

Twice a year, New York Fashion Week showcases international fashion designs to buyers, celebrities, and the public. The send occurrence in the year takes place in September, and this past Sept. 8-12 did not disappoint with setting the stage for the future of fashion trends.

As a fashion fanatic and a huge “Devil Wears Prada” fan, this past fashion week brought what it needed to bring. Celebrity features, disability awareness, street-style advocacy, and reunions were only some of my key moments from the week. Designers also explored the concept that fashion week can influence the world in more ways than just clothes.

The designer that stole the show for me was Open Style Lab, whose show took place on Sept. 8. Open Style Lab is a non-profit organization dedicated to making fashion accessible to all people, including those with disabilities. What made their show stand apart from the others were the models, who were all members of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy community.

The fashion industry has continued to push the same problematic narrative for years, and it is only recently that changes have taken place. Models are tall, skinny, and typically the same color. I love to see brands change this narrative, and Open Style Lab did this effortlessly.

“Our mission is for all people to have access to style, regardless of cognitive and physical ability,” it says on the Open Style Lab website.

The style itself of the show had a modern and futuristic feel to it, featuring bright colors with a touch of patterns. One of the models, Sawsan Zakaria, owned the runway with a metallic blue look and matching heels. And even though she lives in a wheelchair, this didn’t stop her from performing like any other model.

Disco Inferno and 14N1’s show called More Fashion; Less Gun Violence was a very close second in my ranking. Disco Inferno and DripOnSociety’s 14N1, both hip-hop brands, teamed up to bring an incredible show to New York City’s Housing Projects, the Robert S. Fulton Residences.

Models of all genders and colors walked the urban runway in streetwear-based clothing items. Some of my standout pieces featured patches, graffiti, written messages, and Converse All-Stars. The looks had a 90s feel to them and took the relaxed street style to a new level.

Not only did I love the items featured in the show, but I am a sucker for the message behind the clothes. One of the brand’s founders, A$AP Illz, said that he wanted this show to light through the medium of fashion in a community where gun violence is prominent.

Some shows stand out, but not always for the right reasons. Fendi, a high-end fashion brand, highlighted a solution that I know we all face in our everyday lives. Not enough pockets? Sew a tiny purse to a sock! Problem solved, right?

This accessory might be the most impractical addition to the fashion world. I do recognize the fact that most of the fashion from fashion week is completely unrealistic, but in those cases, it is just to get a reaction from the audience. I think that Fendi is being serious with this one by bringing this new “trend” to the market.

There are so many reasons why this tiny purse is far from practical. First, the placement is less than convenient. I would personally rather not bend down to my ankle every time I need a quarter to pay a parking meter. Secondly, the purse is the size of a child’s purse. What do they think we are going to use this for?

New York Fashion Week never fails to spark international conversation as to how the fashion industry is developing and inspiring. I am excited to see what is brought to the table at the February fashion week next year and I can only hope no more sock purses make an appearance.